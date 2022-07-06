Fernandez has posted nine scoreless innings since his call-up June 22.
In that span, Fernandez has allowed two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts, though he took a blown save for allowing an inherited runner to score July 2 against the Phillies. Fernandez has maintained a .143 BABIP and 2.48 FIP across 11 innings overall -- the first mark is unsustainable, but the second suggests any regression that arises won't be overwhelming. The right-hander has added a 0.64 WHIP and could see an increased role, but he's likely to stick as a middle reliever given the strength at the top of the Cardinals' bullpen hierarchy.
More News
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Joins big-league bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Returns to minors•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Joins St. Louis bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Opening season at Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Set to pitch in relief Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Shifts to 60-day injured list•