The Cardinals acquired Cijntje from the Mariners on Monday as part of a three-team trade involving the Rays, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Brendan Donovan is going to Seattle and Ben Williamson is headed to Tampa Bay as part of the deal, and there are likely additional players involved. A first-round pick in the 2024 Draft, Cijntje held a 3.99 ERA and 120:51 K:BB over 108.1 innings between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas in 2025. The Mariners said over the weekend that Cijntje -- who has been a switch pitcher -- would focus on throwing right-handed in spring training. It's unclear whether the Cardinals will also have the same plan or have Cijntje continue switch pitching.