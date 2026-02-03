Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Tuesday that the team has not made a decision as to whether Cijntje will be a switch-pitcher moving forward or focus on throwing right-handed, Brenden Schaeffer of STL Sports Central reports.

The Mariners had said prior to trading Cijntje to the Cardinals on Monday that the hurler would throw only right-handed in spring training games. Bloom noted that while he thinks the course the Mariners were going to take with Cijntje was "a good one," he wants to get to know the pitcher first before making any determinations. Cijntje collected a 3.99 ERA and 120:51 K:BB over 108.1 innings between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas in 2025 and will likely begin his stint in the Cardinals organization at Double-A Springfield.