The Cardinals acquired Bruihl from the Guardians on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Bruihl has bounced around from the Blue Jays to the Guardians and now to the Cardinals since mid-December. The left-handed reliever holds a career 4.72 ERA and 69:32 K:BB over 89.2 frames covering parts of five major-league seasons. Bruihl does not have minor-league options remaining, so he's a good bet to make the Opening Day roster if he's still with St. Louis in spring training.