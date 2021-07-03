The Cardinals claimed Miller off waivers and activated him for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Miller was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Nationals after allowing five runs in three June innings. The righty has performed better in prior stints with the Nationals and Rockies dating back to 2015, so the Cardinals will now call upon him for additional bullpen depth. Roel Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.