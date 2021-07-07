Miller picked up the save against San Francisco on Tuesday. He retired both batters he faced in the ninth inning.

With usual closer Alex Reyes having pitched each of the previous two days, the Cardinals went to Genesis Cabrera to close out the contest while nursing a one-run ninth-inning lead. Cabrera yielded a hit and a walk to his first two batters, and Miller was then brought in with runners on the corners and one out. The right-hander pulled off the save by inducing a popout and a flyout. In his first two games as a Cardinal, Miller has picked up a hold and a save while pitching 1.2 hitless and scoreless frames. That comes as a bit of a surprise after he gave up five runs in three innings for Washington before he was DFA'd in late June.