Miller, just claimed off waivers on Saturday, fired a scoreless sixth inning during which he issued a walk and recorded a strikeout during a loss to the Rockies on Sunday.
The veteran right-hander got a crack at one of his old clubs in his first taste of game action with the Cardinals and came through with a solid frame. Miller has proven a serviceable middle-relief piece in past stops, and he projects to continue handling relatively low-leverage assignments in St. Louis that will likely limit his fantasy utility outside of very deep formats.
