Williams (hand) was activated from 10-day injured list and was optioned to Double-A Springfield on Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Williams has been working in extended spring games and has finally reached the point where he's apparently ready for full game action. The 23-year-old struggled at Triple-A Memphis over a 21-game sample last season (.217/.276/.391), so kicking off his season a level lower could well be a prudent move.