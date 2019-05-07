Cardinals' Justin Williams: Activated, optioned
Williams (hand) was activated from 10-day injured list and was optioned to Double-A Springfield on Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Williams has been working in extended spring games and has finally reached the point where he's apparently ready for full game action. The 23-year-old struggled at Triple-A Memphis over a 21-game sample last season (.217/.276/.391), so kicking off his season a level lower could well be a prudent move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Making progress toward recovery•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Placed on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Cleared to swing•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: In observational mode for spring•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Suffers hand injury•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Shipped to St. Louis•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start