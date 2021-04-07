Williams is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Williams is on the bench for a second straight day against a right-handed pitcher, signaling that he may have surrendered his strong-side platoon role in right field following an 0-for-10 start to the season. Tommy Edman will shift from second base to right field, opening up the keystone for Matt Carpenter for the second game in a row.