Williams, who got off to a very slow start at the plate this spring, has seen his chances of sticking on the Opening Day roster increase due to both his play and the recent forearm injury to Harrison Bader, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. "Williams has definitely done his part," said manager Mike Shildt, "especially recently."

The 25-year-old has been lauded for putting very good wood on the ball as spring has gone on, with Williams boosting his exhibition average to .286 on Wednesday against the Mets courtesy of a two-run single in his only plate appearance. The outfielder's left-handed bat also works in his favor, considering the Cardinals are seeking more hitting depth for that side of the plate. Bader's injury, which currently projects to keep him out until at least late April, also gives Williams a potential inside track to opening the season as the starting right fielder, despite the additional flexibility the team gained when an arbiter determined he'll have a fourth minor-league option for 2021.