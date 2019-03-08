Cardinals' Justin Williams: Cleared to swing
Williams (hand) received clearance to resume swinging Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Williams was diagnosed with a fractured hand and dislocated fingers after punching a television in January. The 23-year-old was expected to be an observational participant at spring training but can get on track towards a return now that he can swing a bat.
Cardinals' Justin Williams: In observational mode for spring•
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Suffers hand injury•
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Shipped to St. Louis•
Rays' Justin Williams: Headed back to Durham•
Rays' Justin Williams: Called up for big-league debut•
Rays' Justin Williams: Still adjusting to Triple-A arms•
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
Can Bieber live up to the hype?
Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...