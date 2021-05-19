Williams will start in left field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Pirates, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Williams will cover left field for the second straight day, and he could at least be a strong-side platoon option at the position until Tyler O'Neill (finger) returns from the 10-day injured list. Through his 97 plate appearances on the season, the 25-year-old Williams is slashing .169/.289/.277 with three home runs and a 13.5 percent walk rate.