Williams went 2-for-4 with three RBI, one run scored and one walk in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Williams has earned inconsistent playing time early on this season, but will need to be relied upon more in the absence of both Tyler O'Neill (groin) and Harrison Bader (forearm). He delivered Tuesday, recording his first multi-hit game of the season and also driving in his first runs of the campaign. Though Williams started the season 0-for-10 at the plate, he's since collected at least one hit in four of his six appearances and has improved his on-base percentage to .321.