Williams will have a fourth minor-league option for 2021, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Williams and the Cardinals initially weren't sure whether the 25-year-old would have a minor-league option for 2021. However, St. Louis will have more flexibility with Williams this year after an arbitrator granted the outfielder an extra option after he spent most of the 2020 season at the Cardinals' alternate training site. Even with his additional option, Williams should compete for the starting job in right field to begin the season with Harrison Bader (forearm) out at least four weeks.
