Williams went 0-for-4 while starting in right field and batting eighth Thursday against the Reds.
Williams made both the roster and starting lineup to begin the season with Harrison Bader (forearm) sidelined. He figures to start regularly against right-handed pitching early on, but could lose playing time to Austin Dean or John Nogowski if he fails to produce.
