Williams went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Friday's loss to the Phillies.
Williams has served as the starting left fielder in each of the past four games with Tyler O'Neill (groin) and Harrison Bader (forearm) sidelined. He put the Cardinals on the board in the eighth inning of Friday's contest with a two-run blast, which was the first home run of his career. The 25-year-old should continue to see increased time in the starting lineup while O'Neill and Bader remain out.
