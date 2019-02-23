Williams (hand) reported to the Cardinals' big-league spring training last weekend but is expected to only be an observational participant for most of the Grapefruit League schedule, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Williams had been on track to see plenty of action this spring before likely preparing for an assignment to Triple-A Memphis to begin 2019, but those plans were altered when he fractured and dislocated fingers on his right hand after punching a television in mid-December. The Cardinals haven't established a formal timeline for his return just yet, so there remains some hope that Williams might be able to play at some point before camp closes. The 23-year-old, who was acquired from the Rays last July, slashed .217/.276/.391 over 76 plate appearances with Memphis in 2018.