The Cardinals recalled Williams from their alternate training site ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Brewers. He'll start in right field and will bat seventh in the first game of the twin bill, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

St. Louis designated Williams as their 29th man for the doubleheader, so the team would need to remove another player from the active roster following Wednesday's games in order for the outfielder to stick around. Williams has yet make his Cardinals debut, but he previously received a cup of coffee with the Rays in 2018.