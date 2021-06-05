Williams was placed on the 10-day injured list due to neck stiffness Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Williams was on the bench in each of the last two games, and he's apparently dealing with an injury that will force him to miss additional time. It's not yet clear whether he'll need to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf, but John Nogowski was recalled by the Cardinals as part of a corresponding move.