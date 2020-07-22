Williams, who's been much more productive in summer camp than during a Grapefruit League stint in which he hit .148, slugged a two-run home run off Daniel Ponce de Leon in Sunday's intrasquad scrimmage, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The outfielder demonstrated why he might be a candidate to serve as a left-handed bat off the bench with his blast, his latest step toward potentially securing an Opening Day roster spot. Williams slashed an outstanding .353/.437/.608 across 119 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis last season, and his ability to play both corner outfield spots or even serve as a designated hitter could help him garner a spot to open the regular season. The 24-year-old also received plenty of accolades from manager Mike Shildt following Sunday's game, with the Cardinals skipper noting Williams "has definitely improved in all the areas" while going on to specifically praise his attentiveness and willingness to learn.