Williams (hand) is expected to remain in extended spring training until mid-May, after which he'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Memphis, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Williams derailed the start of his 2019 season back in December when he punched a television, which led to finger fractures. He's been making steady progress throughout the spring, and general manager Michael Girsch reported that Williams seems to be only a handful of weeks away from activation. Girsch additionally revealed that Williams had recently suffered a calf strain, which had actually set his recovery timeline by approximately one week.