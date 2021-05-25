Williams is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Williams will sit Tuesday despite the Cardinals being without both of Tyler O'Neil and Harrison Bader. Lane Thomas will get the start in left field for the St. Louis, with Tommy Edman moving from second base to right field.
More News
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Draws second straight start•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Sits in third straight•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Smacks second homer•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Hits first career home run•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Drives in three•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: To help during O'Neill's absence•