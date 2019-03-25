Williams (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Williams is still recovering from a fractured and disclosed fingers in his right hand, so he'll open the season on the shelf. It's unclear how long the outfielder will remain sidelined, but he'll be eligible to return April 4 should he prove ready. Once healthy, Williams figures to report to Triple-A Memphis.

