Cardinals' Justin Williams: Placed on injured list
Williams (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
Williams is still recovering from a fractured and disclosed fingers in his right hand, so he'll open the season on the shelf. It's unclear how long the outfielder will remain sidelined, but he'll be eligible to return April 4 should he prove ready. Once healthy, Williams figures to report to Triple-A Memphis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Cleared to swing•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: In observational mode for spring•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Suffers hand injury•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Shipped to St. Louis•
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Headed back to Durham•
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Called up for big-league debut•
