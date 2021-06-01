Williams went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.
The 25-year-old closed out May the same way he began it , leaving the yard for his fifth homer of the season overall. The round tripper was Williams' first since May 1, and the drought his multi-hit effort snapped was even longer -- he hadn't notched more than one hit in a game since April 19, a span of 32 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Draws second straight start•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Sits in third straight•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Smacks second homer•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Hits first career home run•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Drives in three•