Williams will remain on the Cardinals' 28-man roster following Wednesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Williams was called up to serve as the 29th man for Wednesday's twin bill. He'll remain in the majors as outfield depth after Johan Oviedo was optioned to the alternate training site Thursday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Joins active roster•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Making late push for spot•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Makes it onto player pool•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Likely beneficiary of bigger roster•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Justin Williams: Activated, optioned•