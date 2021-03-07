Williams, who's battling for a reserve outfield spot in spring training, is hitting just .091 (1-for-11) with an RBI and a walk across his first five Grapefruit League games.

The 25-year-old has plenty of talented competition for a spot in the outfield rotation, as fellow prospects Dylan Carlson and Lane Thomas are considered to be ahead of him in terms of their chances of sticking on the Opening Day roster. Williams went 1-for-5 across his first three games of big-league action in a Cardinals uniform in 2020, but his spectacular .353/.437/.608 slash (119 plate appearances) at Triple-A Memphis in 2019 and several other strong minor-league seasons at the plate while with the Rays organization continue to render him an intriguing prospect that the Cardinals appear willing to give a long look to this spring.