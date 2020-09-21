Williams was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site Monday.
Williams spent just under a week on the major-league roster as outfield depth, and he went 1-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts while appearing in three games. Dexter Fowler was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and should serve as the starting right fielder going forward.
