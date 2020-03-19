Play

The Cardinals optioned Williams to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Though the Cardinals had no locked-in starters in the outfield before spring training was suspended last week, the organization wants Williams to get more work in at Triple-A before he's given an extended trial in the majors. Williams missed a large chunk of the 2019 season due to multiple injuries, but he was excellent for Memphis when healthy. Over 119 plate appearances with the affiliate, he slashed .353/.437/.608 with seven home runs and 26 RBI. He could be one of the first outfielders St. Louis calls up if a need arises in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories