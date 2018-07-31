Cardinals' Justin Williams: Shipped to St. Louis
Williams was traded to the Cardinals on Tuesday along with Genesis Cabrera and Roel Ramirez in exchange for Tommy Pham and international slot money, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Williams has primarily played right field for Triple-A Durham this season, a position at which he could fight for playing time with his new organization, with Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler struggling to a .179/.274/.301 line. Williams has knocked a bit of his own prospect shine off after hitting a mediocre .258/.313/.376 for Durham so far this year, though he's young for his level at just 22 years old.
More News
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Headed back to Durham•
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Called up for big-league debut•
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Still adjusting to Triple-A arms•
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Optioned to minors•
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Surging late in season at Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...