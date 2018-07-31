Williams was traded to the Cardinals on Tuesday along with Genesis Cabrera and Roel Ramirez in exchange for Tommy Pham and international slot money, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Williams has primarily played right field for Triple-A Durham this season, a position at which he could fight for playing time with his new organization, with Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler struggling to a .179/.274/.301 line. Williams has knocked a bit of his own prospect shine off after hitting a mediocre .258/.313/.376 for Durham so far this year, though he's young for his level at just 22 years old.