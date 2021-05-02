Williams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Harrison Bader's return from the 10-day injured list Thursday has resulted in Williams' run of regular playing time coming to an end. Williams will be on the bench for a third straight game to close out the weekend, and he looks like he'll be relegated to a fourth-outfielder role moving forward.
