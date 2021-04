Williams is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

After sitting out against lefty Trevor Rogers in Monday's series opener, Williams will now remain on the bench against a right-hander (Sandy Alcantara) on Tuesday. The Cardinals won't have usual platoon mate Austin Dean replace Williams in right field; instead, Tommy Edman will get a turn in the outfield to open up a start at second base for Matt Carpenter.