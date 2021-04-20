Williams went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 12-5 win over the Nationals.

His fifth-inning blast was one of five homers by the Cards on the night, but the only one not hit off Joe Ross. Williams is getting consistent playing time with Tyler O'Neill (groin) and Harrison Bader (forearm) on the shelf and is thriving, going 7-for-21 (.333) over the last seven games with his first two career homers, four runs and six RBI. O'Neill could be back as soon as this weekend, but Williams is making a strong case to remain in the lineup.