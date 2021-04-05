Williams is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
With a lefty (Trevor Rogers) on the bump for Miami, Williams will take a seat in favor of platoon mate Austin Dean. Williams went hitless with five strikeouts in nine at-bats while starting all three games of the Cardinals' season-opening series in Cincinnati.
