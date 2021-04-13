Williams is expected to split playing time with Austin Dean in left field during Tyler O'Neill's (groin) stint on the injured list, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Williams started Monday's game against the Nationals in left field for the first time this season after making his other seven appearances in right field. The 25-year-old entered Monday's start with a .111/.200/.111 line and seven strikeouts across 20 plate appearances, however, so he'll naturally have to boost his production at the plate to continue seeing an appreciable amount of playing time in that split with Dean.