Siegrist recorded his fifth hold in Monday's 8-2 win over the Rockies, pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning and recording a strikeout.

The 28-year-old southpaw has been impressive since being activated from the disabled list on July 13, generating four scoreless efforts and posting an 8:1 K:BB over 3.2 innings during that span. Siegrist has been prone to the occasional stumble, but his strikeout upside keeps him relative viable from a fantasy perspective in deep NL-only formats that count holds.