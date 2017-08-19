Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Another successful bullpen Thursday
Siegrist (forearm) threw another successful bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Thursday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The recovering reliever logged two setback-free bullpens during this past week, setting up a third such session this coming Sunday. Siegrist will then be evaluated to determine whether or not a minor-league rehab stint will be necessary before he's activated.
