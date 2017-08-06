Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: DL-bound with forearm tendinitis
Siegrist was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to left forearm tendinitis, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
This move will allow Adam Wainwright to return from the DL to start Sunday's contest with the Reds. No word has come forth as to how the injury occurred or how severe it is, so it's tough to gauge how much time Siegrist will be forced to miss due to this issue, although forearm injuries are never anything to scoff at.
