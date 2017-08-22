Play

Siegrist (forearm) will head to High-A Palm Beach on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

After throwing back-to-back bullpen sessions without any complications, Siegrist will head down to Florida to begin his rehab assignment. He may only need one or two appearances to prepare for a return to the big-league club.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast