Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Heading to Palm Beach on rehab
Siegrist (forearm) will head to High-A Palm Beach on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
After throwing back-to-back bullpen sessions without any complications, Siegrist will head down to Florida to begin his rehab assignment. He may only need one or two appearances to prepare for a return to the big-league club.
