Siegrist (forearm) threw a bullpen session Tuesday at Busch Stadium and is slated for another later in the week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Assuming he doesn't have any lingering effects from Tuesday's activity on Wednesday, Siegrist will engage in another session either Thursday or Friday. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has stated that a decision on whether or not the reliever will need a minor-league rehab stint will be made at that point.