Middleton signed a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Middleton was a quality middle reliever for the Yankees and White Sox last season, maintaining a 3.38 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 50.2 innings -- his heaviest workload in the majors since 2017. He's extremely unlikely to factor into the saves picture with his new club, but he should bolster the middle of the bullpen.