The Cardinals transferred Middleton (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Middleton underwent season-ending surgery June 11 to repair the flexor tendon in his right forearm, so a move to the 60-day IL was inevitable. He will give up his 40-man roster spot for Nick Raposo, who was selected from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
