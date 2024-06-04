Middleton (forearm) will undergo surgery next week to repair his right flexor tendon and will miss the rest of the season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The timing of Middleton's surgery will allow him to return at some point during the 2025 campaign. He signed a one-year deal with St. Louis in February with a $6 million club option for 2025, though the Cardinals' decision on whether or not to bring him back will likely depend on how much of the next season he's expected to miss.