Whitley (elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday that he recovered well from, leading president of baseball operations John Mozeliak to proclaim the reliever "in the next day or so", Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Whitley is the last of the Cardinals players that was part of the team's COVID-19 outbreak that's yet to return, although his ongoing absence is due to elbow soreness. The rookie had gotten the season off to a strong start before being sidelined, as he'd fired 2.2 scoreless innings across two appearances.