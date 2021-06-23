Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that Whitley (back) has progressed to throwing bullpen sessions, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The right-hander has been sidelined for nearly a month with back soreness, but he finally looks to be close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. The Cardinals might not have a spot in the bullpen available for Whitley once he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list; he posted a 6.10 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB in 10.1 innings with the big club prior to being shut down.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Resumes throwing•
-
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: May begin throwing next weekend•
-
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Lands on IL with back spasms•
-
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Gets first hold of season•
-
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Recalled by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Sent to alternate camp•