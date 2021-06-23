Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that Whitley (back) has progressed to throwing bullpen sessions, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The right-hander has been sidelined for nearly a month with back soreness, but he finally looks to be close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. The Cardinals might not have a spot in the bullpen available for Whitley once he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list; he posted a 6.10 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB in 10.1 innings with the big club prior to being shut down.