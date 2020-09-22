Whitley (elbow) was activated off the injured list Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 25-year-old is the final player still sidelined stemming from the team's COVID-19 outbreak, but he'll return from the elbow soreness Tuesday. Whitley appeared in two games before landing on the shelf, delivering 2.2 hitless innings with three strikeouts and zero walks.
