Whitley was recalled by the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Whitley looked good in his 4.2-inning debut last season, allowing one earned run while striking out five and walking just one. He failed to break camp on the Opening Day roster but will be with the squad for now, with Johan Oviedo heading to the alternate site in a corresponding move.
