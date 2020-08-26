Whitley, who is currently on the COVID-19 injured list, returned to St. Louis on Tuesday to receive a scan on his right elbow after he experienced discomfort in recent throwing sessions at the Cardinals' alternate training site, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The rookie reliever was one of several Cardinals who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but he's since received full clearance for baseball activities and is eligible to come off the IL whenever St. Louis chooses to activate him. His reinstatement may not be imminent, however, as he'll likely have to put his throwing program on hold for the time being while he waits for inflammation in his elbow to subside. Fortunately for Whitley, the Cardinals don't believe his elbow injury is a major concern, so the scans he required Tuesday were likely just precautionary.