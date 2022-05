Whitley (2-0) retired the only batter he faced via strikeout to earn the win Sunday over the Diamondbacks.

Whitley struck out Christian Walker to end the seventh inning, and the Cardinals promptly rallied for the lead. Across 6.2 innings, Whitley owns a 1.35 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 4:1 K:BB this season. He's yet to record a save or a hold, but he's pitched well when called upon in a middle-relief role.