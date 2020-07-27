Whitley made his major-league debut in a loss to the Pirates on Sunday, firing a scoreless seventh inning during which he allowed no hits or walks while recording one strikeout.

Whitley got his three outs on 13 pitches, retiring the trio of Jacob Stallings, Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier. The 25-year-old right-hander made the Opening Day roster after consistently flummoxing hitters at every level of the minors since being drafted in 2017, and his mid-90s fastball could conceivably help him progressively carve out some higher-leverage opportunities as the season unfolds.